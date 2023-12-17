Amid the growing threat of obesity and a range of chronic diseases that can impact our well-being, it is crucial to work towards fitness goals. Alongside regular workouts, nutrition plays a vital role in supporting and maintaining weight loss. To attain optimal health, however, it is crucial not only to focus on weight loss but also to approach it in a way that avoids potentially harmful diets and ensures sustainable well-being. The wellness trends of 2023 suggest that people are prioritizing eating patterns with a long-term focus to achieve sustainable weight loss. Extremely low-calorie diets, diets that focus on selective food groups, or those with too many restrictions are out of the picture and being rejected by wellness enthusiasts. There is no dearth of advice on internet for diet tips for losing excess flab quickly. Many of them often turn out to be a gimmick. Some diets may help to shed kilos faster but in the long run they lower the metabolism.

Mindful eating, intermittent fasting, plant-based diets are the new age choices that are resonating with people for their pragmatic approach.

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic delved into the trend of new-age weight loss diets that became a rage in 2023 as they not just helped in weight control but also overall health.

1. Intermittent fasting

What it is: Intermittent fasting involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting. The timing of your meals holds greater significance than the specific foods you consume.

Why it’s popular: Many people find success losing weight and improving their metabolism with a flexible schedule. This also enables one to eat food as per their choice.

2. Plant-based diet

What it is: Following a plant-based diet means consuming fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, nuts, seeds and legumes while reducing or eliminating animal products. Plant-based diets are associated with various health benefits, including lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. They also tend to be rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Why it’s popular: Health benefits such as weight loss, increased energy and reduced risk of chronic disease are making the diet popular. It is also environmentally friendly.

3. Keto 2.0 or modified ketogenic diet

What is it: Based on the traditional ketogenic diet, this formula allows for a healthier and more balanced diet consisting of fat, protein and carbohydrates.

Why it’s popular: Keto 2.0 is designed to make it easier to adopt and maintain the ketogenic lifestyle and address long-term safety concerns.

4. Mindful eating

What it is: Mindful eating encourages paying attention to eating and enjoying the taste and texture of food. The diet encourages turning mealtime into a moment of relaxation and savouring every bite. When you are observant about the details of your food, you naturally avoid over-indulging. By being in the present moment, stress levels are also in check. Reduced stress, mindful chewing, and portion control can help reduce weight in the longer run.

Why it’s popular: Mindful eating helps manage weight and encourages healthy eating habits by encouraging a healthy relationship with food.

5. Technology enabled nutrition

What it is: Integration of technologies such as apps and wearable devices to monitor and optimize nutrition is also becoming a rage among youth. This can help keep one focussed on fitness and motivated to achieve weight loss goals.

Why it’s popular: The technology is easy to follow and provides personalised information, making it easier for people to track their weight loss goals.

6. Flexitarian lifestyle

What it is: A flexible approach to eating a diet that is mostly plant-based and occasionally includes meat and other animal products.

Why it’s popular: Lifestyle varies according to personal preferences, making it a sustainable choice for people who want to balance health and pleasure.

