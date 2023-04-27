Srinagar, Apr 27: Meteorological Department predicts erratic weather to continue till May 4 even as moderate intermittent rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir overnight dipping the temperature on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The erratic weather conditions may continue till May 4, the MeT office said.

It said intermittent rain coupled with thunderstorm and snowfall over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir are very likely to occur at many places in the late afternoon or evening with 60-70 percent chance today.

Intermittent rain or thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches are very likely to occur with 60 percent chances at many places of J&K on April 28. However there was no forecast of Major Rain or Snowfall.

On April 29-30 the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with possibility of intermittent Rain or Thunderstorm at scattered places with a 50 percent chance towards late afternoon and evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

There could be widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorm coupled with heavy rains at some places between May 1 to 3, the MeT office said.

The MeT office also advised orchardists to postpone spraying till May 4 in view of erratic weather conditions.

Srinagar and its adjoining areas were lashed by intermittent moderate to heavy rains resulting in drop in temperature disrupting normal activities. Many low lying areas of the Srinagar city were waterlogged due to the rains.

Reports of moderate to heavy rainfall were also received from other district headquarters of the Kashmir valley.

Srinagar recorded 39.7mm of rain, Qazigund 20.8mm, Pahalgam 19.3mm, Kupwara 21.0mm, Kokernag 31.6mm, Gulmarg 43.6mm Jammu 3.8mm, Banihal 21.8mm, Batote 32.6mm, Katra 16.2mm, Bhaderwah 43.2mm and Kathua 3.8mm during the past 24 hours the MeT office said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 7.0 degree Celsius on Thursday against 7.9 degree Celsius which was 2.3 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day temperature was also recorded at 2.0 degree Celsius below normal of 22.8 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Thursday.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 6.6 degree Celsius against 5.2 degree Celsius the previous night. It was 1.2 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 3.5 degree Celsius against 2.6 degree Celsius which was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal for the tourist hot spot.

Kokernag had a low of 5.2 degree Celsius which was 2.9 degree Celsius below normal while Kupwara recorded a low of 3.4 degree Celsius and it was 4.4 degree Celsius below normal for the frontier Kashmir district.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.5 degree Celsius against 3.2 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 4.7 degree Celsius below normal for the famous ski resort, the MeT office said.