Rain Lashes Kashmir, More Forecast: MeT

Rains lashed Kashmir today, with the Weatherman predicting more showers until the month’s end. Night temperatures rose across the Valley.

Srinagar saw a minimum of 9.8°C, up from 9.5°C the previous night, exceeding the normal by 3.7°C for this time of year. Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.8°C, 5.1°C above normal, while Pahalgam, Kokernag, and Kupwara also experienced higher than normal temperatures.

Srinagar’s maximum temperature dropped to 18.6°C, down from yesterday but still above normal. Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag, and Gulmarg also saw a decrease in maximum temperatures.

The Meteorological Department forecast wet weather for the weekend, expecting generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow in higher reaches. Similar weather is expected on March 31, with generally dry conditions thereafter.