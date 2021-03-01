Rahul Pandey assumes charge of Dir Information

JAMMU: Rahul Pandey assumed the charge of Director, Information & Public Relations here today.

Immediately after assuming the charge, he convened a meeting of officers in which he highlighted the need for further strengthening the activities and core competence of the Department. Pandey underscored the need for involving modern and new media platforms to spread awareness about Government activities and its welfare programmes.

The Director Information also inspected different units of the Department and interacted with the officers and employees.

The employees of the Department on the occasion pledged their support to the Director Information in running affairs of the Department.