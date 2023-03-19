JAMMU, MARCH 19: Dr. Kavita Suri, Professor and former Director, Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu today conducted a workshop on “Understanding Gender & sensitization” for University of Mumbai. The workshop was organised by Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Thakur village, Kandivali (East) under the aegis of University of Mumbai.

The workshop was the initiative of its Department of Information Technology & Data Science for the students of IT&DS in association with IQAC with the objective of sensitizing the youth for gender issues prevalent in the society under the leadership of the Trustee Thakur Jitendra Singh, General Secretary of Thakur Educational Group, Maharashtra.

Prominent among others present in the workshop included Principal Dr. Mrs. Chaitaly Chakraborty, Omkar Singh, Coordinator- Data Science , Dr. Santosh K. Singh, Head, Department of IT & workshop, Jyotsna Anthal, Senior faculty Department of IT & DS, Dhruvi Swadia, event coordinator, other faculty member and students.

Prof. Suri, who is also former Member, Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for the Protection of Women and Child Right, J&K govt, and has done considerable work on women’s issues, while speaking in her highly interactive session, explained the concept of gender sensitization in a very effective and lucid way with the help of videos and exercises.

She interacted with the audience very effectively and conducted a brainstorming session to clarify the doubts as well as performed activities to inculcate gender-neutral thinking among the students.

She said that gender sensitization is an act of sensitization and encouragement of behavior modification through raising awareness of gender equality concerns.

“There is an urgent need to create awareness amongst the students as well as professionals about the importance of gender sensitivity in an organization. It helps in better understanding the opposite gender in a better way,” Prof Suri added.

Dr.(Mrs.) Chaitaly Chakraborty, while addressed the workshop, motivated the students to bring about a change at family level with regard to gender issues which are deeply ingrained into our society, She stressed upon the need of gender sensitization workshops and congratulated Prof. Suri for conducting the workshop on a very relevant issue.

Dr Chakraborty also informed that her college, Thakur College, has accomplished a spectacular growth over the last two decades of its journey towards excellence in Education and emerged as a leading Higher Educational Institution in Mumbai. The College has completed 3 cycles of NAAC with A Grade in 3rd Cycle in Sept. 2016 and has been granted autonomy for 10 Years by UGC, New Delhi in the Academic Year 2019 – 2020 and entered into 3rd year of Autonomy progressively, having 31 Programmes and 33 Departments in Degree College at Undergraduate and Postgraduate Levels in the stream of Science, Commerce and Arts. The College has been awarded as the Best College by the University of Mumbai in the Academic Year 2018 – 2019and stands 13th in the Top Private Autonomous Institutions in Mumbai according to Education World Ranking, Delhi. Earlier, Mr. Omkar Singh, Coordinator- Data Science presented a welcome address.

The workshop was followed by discussion and meaningful interventions made by students and other faculty members of the department. The presentation was further substantiated by screening of instructive and powerful videos related to the gender construction and the process involved in it. Dr. Santosh k. Singh, Head, Department of IT presented vote of thanks.

The workshop was anchored by Shayne Vaz. Student coordinators were Dhruv Shetty, Parth Kadam and Sandesh Kotwal.