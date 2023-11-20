SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 20: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), H. Rajesh Prasad, today reviewed the power supply position in J&K, particularly in Kashmir valley amid decreasing temperatures, during a meeting held with the Managing Directors of Corporations and all Chief Engineers and senior officers of the department.

During the review, it was informed that a curtailment schedule has been prepared based on the power availability in the region.

Accordingly, Principal Secretary asked the engineers to strictly follow the schedule, emphasizing that no unscheduled power cuts shall be tolerated. He also stressed that under no circumstances should J&K engage in overdrawal of power, which is important not only to stay within the budget but also to uphold grid discipline and prevent unwarranted disruptions in power supply.

It was further highlighted that sufficient infrastructure has been created in recent years to improve the quality of power supply in the region. Additionally, J&K has availed loans under various Government of India schemes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and LPS Rules, whereby all outstanding dues of power generators accumulated over the years have been cleared. However, under the schemes the J&K has committed to the GoI that the losses shall be reduced to minimum to ensure the viability of the sector.

In line with the commitment to reduce the losses, Principal Secretary issued explicit instructions to the engineers to put an all out effort to eradicate the menace of power pilferage by adopting stringent enforcement measures. He asked to maintain regular power supply in areas where people are regularly paying for their consumption, whereas in high loss areas, measures like metering and AB cabling be taken on priority.

Principal Secretary noted with deep concern that despite dispatching more energy to the valley during this year compared to previous year, there has not been much improvement in the revenue realization. As such, he directed the concerned officers to ensure that the bills are timely generated and distributed to the consumers. He also directed that the power outages be attended promptly and faults be cleared with minimum downtime particularly the damaged Distribution Transformers (DT) be replaced in shortest possible time to avoid any inconvenience to people.

In conclusion, the Principal Secretary reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment towards stability and growth of the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The anticipated implementation of these directives is poised not only to improve the reliability of power supply but also to fortify the financial health of the power sector, ensuring a resilient and responsive energy infrastructure for the people of the region.