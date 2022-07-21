SRINAGAR, JULY 21: The online registration of Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for the academic year 2022-23 has begun.

The eligible students can register themselves on the official website, aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in

A special J&K Cell in AICTE deals with implementation of PMSSS in J&K for students to pursue undergraduate studies outside the Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K cell is responsible for proper implementation of the scheme to fulfil the objectives of PMSSS.

AICTE has issued official notification in this regard highlighting details of eligibility criteria, courses, and others have been provided. According to the official notification, only those students who have passed class 12th from Jammu and Kashmir Board or Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board not earlier than 2020-21 or appeared in 2021-22, can apply for the scholarship.

The scholarship will be provided for courses such as general degree, professional (engineering, nursing, pharmacy, hotel management, architecture etc.), and medical, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) or equivalent.

Under the scholarship scheme, students will get different amounts of scholarship on the academic fee as well as hostel fee. In case of academic fee, for the general degree courses, students will get financial aid of Rs 30,000 per annum whereas for the professional courses, they will receive upto Rs 1.25 lakh per annum. For medical programmes, students will be provided upto Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Students studying in any mentioned course will also get financial assistance upto Rs 1 lakh per annum on the hostel fee.

In a significant decision, the Central Government extended Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for five years under which 5000 meritorious students each year are funded to study in private and Government educational institutions across the country.

The Government decided to continue the scholarship scheme along with a simultaneous focus on opening new educational institutions in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for extension of PMSSS.

“Grateful to PM, Narendra Modi and Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan for extending PMSSS for J&K students for another 5 years. With thousands of scholarships available every year, scheme will provide opportunities to our youth to dream big & means to realize their dreams,” Office of LG J&K had tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) recently also thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan for extending the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for Jammu and Kashmir students for another 5 years.