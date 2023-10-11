President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, with heightened security measures in place. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha welcomed her at Srinagar Airport, as reported by KNO. President Murmu is scheduled to preside over the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir today.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 12, the President will pay a visit to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple, where she will inaugurate a renovated Parvati Bhavan and the Skywalk at the sacred shrine. Additionally, she plans to engage with local tribal groups and women from self-help organizations at Raj Bhavan, and she will attend a civic reception held in her honor.”