Police Seizes Illegal Properties Worth Rs 60 Lacs of Notorious Drug Peddlers in Baramulla

Police in Baramulla have intensified their crackdown on drug peddlers, attaching properties belonging to notorious individuals involved in the illicit drug trade. The properties, including a single-storied residential house and a double-storied shopping complex with two separate washrooms, are estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 60.00 lacs.

The individuals targeted in this operation are identified as Mohd Ayoob Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah, also known as Gulshah, both sons of Abdul Khaliq and residents of Ladoora Rafiabad, District Baramulla. The action was carried out under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked to case FIR No. 18/2024 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Baramulla.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the course of the investigation and enquiry conducted by the police. They were allegedly acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the accused drug peddlers.

This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the police to combat the drug menace in the region. The initiative has been met with appreciation from the local community, who have hailed the efforts of the police in tackling this pressing issue.