SRINAGAR: A tourist from Germany was rescued by the police, from a remote area of Nurbo Sumdo in Nymona subdivision in Ladakh when he fell sick during a trekking expedition, media reports said.

The stranded tourist had made distress calls to the police. Identified as Cristo, a German national, he was stuck in the area which is 75 km from Korzok. He is currently receiving care at the PHC in Nyoma.