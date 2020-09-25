Police officer injured in Sopore road mishap

Sopore: A police officer was critically injured after a car he was travelling in was hit by another vehicle near Model town crossing in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

An official said that the cop, who was traveling in his Maruti car, sustained injuries when a speedy vehicle hit him and managed to escape.

“He was shifted to sub-district hospital Sopore where doctors referred him to Srinagar medical institute for further treatment,” he said.

The officer identified the injured cop as ASI Ghulam Nabi Hajam.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and started further investigation—(KNO)