SRINAGAR: On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police blocked seven bank accounts belonging to a well-known drug dealer and his family in the Bandipora region of north Kashmir, totaling more than Rs 9 lakhs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Competent Authority & Administrator, SAFEM (New Delhi) got the confirmation order for the freezing of seven bank accounts with deposits of Rs 9,60,759 Lakh belonging to a drug smuggler Khursheed Ahmad Waza, son of Gh Ahmad Waza, resident of Bagh Bandipora, and his family. A police official said in a statement, “The accused obtained all of these liquid assets through the sale of illegal drugs.”

In order to reduce the drug threat in society, people are asked to work with the police. We give the locals confidence that the police will take action.