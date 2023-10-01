Police on Sunday said they seized high-valued narcotics worth Rs 100 crore in Banihal area of Ramban district and arrested two persons in this regard.

A police official told that Ramban police intercepted an Innova vehicle at the railway chowk in Banihal, apprehending two individuals associated with large-scale narcotics.

The vehicle, travelling from Kashmir towards Jammu, was found to be concealing a substantial quantity of high-valued narcotics, he said.

During a thorough search, the police made a startling discovery, saying they recovered approximately 30 kilograms of a heroin-like substance from hidden compartments within the vehicle.

The international market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 100 crores, according to the official.

The arrested persons are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the source and destination of this illicit substance, the official said.

He added that authorities are also actively pursuing leads to identify potential links to larger drug trafficking networks.

(With inputs from KNO)