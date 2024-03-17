PMMSY scripts success stories in Budgam

Budgam, Mar 16: Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme has emerged as a game-changer in Budgam, providing employment opportunities to unemployed youth.

Spearheaded by the Department of Fisheries Budgam and supported by central sponsorship, the PMMSY scheme has facilitated the establishment of fishery units on a subsidy basis, empowering local youths and fostering economic growth.

One such beneficiary Naseer Ahmad, a resident of Zanigam Budgam said that he established a trout unit with a 40 percent subsidy from the department in 2020 under the scheme.

”Today, I along with my four brothers reap substantial earnings from our enterprise. From being job seekers, we have been able to provide jobs to people in our area,” he said.

The success stories of Naseer and many others underscore the transformative impact of the PMMSY scheme, which has empowered both male and female youths across Budgam.

Expressing gratitude to the Central government for launching the scheme, Naseer emphasized how he no longer seeks employment but instead creates job opportunities for others.

He highlighted the need for laborers in his unit to manage customer demands, cater to market needs, and ensure the welfare of the livestock.

According to Naseer, the government’s initiatives, particularly the PMMSY scheme, have been instrumental in fostering entrepreneurship and addressing unemployment challenges in the region.

He hailed the Department of Fisheries Budgam for their guidance and support in establishing his unit, lauding their efforts in facilitating the process.

District Fisheries Officer, Abdul Ahad said that hundreds of youths have been engaged through various initiatives, each offering subsidies ranging from 40 to 60 percent.

He emphasized the simplicity of the application process, stating that interested unemployed youths can easily apply online and set up their units with minimal formalities. (With KNO inputs)