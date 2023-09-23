SRINAGAR: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a public notice on September 20, 2023 have announced the delisting of 29 chambers/agencies from Appendix 2E of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023.

This decision was made due to these agencies’ repeated failure to comply with the DGFT’s directives regarding the transition to the e-CoO platform for electronic issuance of Certificates of Origin.

The chambers delisted from Jammu and Kashmir are J&K Walnuts Exporters Association and The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Furthermore, the list includes Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals and the International Society for Small and Medium Enterprises from Delhi, the Assam Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the North East Chamber of Commerce & Industry from Assam, the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association from Karnataka, and the Porbandar Chamber of Commerce & Industry from Gujarat.

Additionally, the Devi Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries and The Soybean Processors Association of India from Madhya Pradesh, and the Association of Merchants & Manufacturers of Textile Stores and Machinery (India) from the same state were also among those delisted.