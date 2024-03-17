English | اردو و
Srinagar man’s body recovered from Jhelum after 17 days

Srinagar, Mar 16: The body of a man, who had jumped into river Jhelum on February 29, was recovered on Saturday morning near the Shalteng area of Srinagar, officials said.

An official said the body of Nazir Ahmed Matoo son of Ali Mohd Matoo, of Srinagar’s Eidgah was recovered from river Jhelum near Shalteng bridge.

He said that Matoo had jumped in the Jehlum near Safa Kadal bridge on February 29.

The body has been shifted to a hospital and will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities. 

