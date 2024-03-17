DGP, GoC 16 Corps chair security meeting

Jammu, March 16: Director General of Police, R. R. Swain and GoC 16 Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva jointly presided over a high-level meeting and reviewed the security of the Jammu region keeping in view, among other things, the forthcoming general parliamentary elections.

The meeting was attended by senior army commanders and senior police officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police including ADGP Law & Order Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, IG BSF D. K. Boora, province-level senior officers of the central agencies and representative officers from other central armed police forces, including CRPF.

A wide range of security challenges facing the region were discussed in detail. Keeping in view the different strengths and expertise of different agencies and forces, coordination modules and action plans were drawn for execution.

DGP and Lt. Gen Sachdeva deeply appreciated the high level of synergy between forces and agencies and each suggested many steps to consolidate and take it to a different level.