PM Modi inaugurates 150-bed hospital in Bhutan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu.

The Government of India has supported the development of the 150 – bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in two phases. Phase one of the Hospital was constructed for Rs. 22 Crores and has been operational since 2019. The construction of the second phase was taken up in 2019, as part of the 12th Five Year Plan for Rs. 119 Crores, and was completed now.

The newly constructed Hospital would add value to the quality of mother and child health services in Bhutan. The new facility will house state-of-the-art facilities for Pediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Anesthesiology, Operation Theatre, Neonatal Intensive Care, and Pediatric Intensive Care.

The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital stands as a shining example of the India-Bhutan partnership in health care