Peace has returned to J&K, won’t allow it to be derailed: DGP Swain

Srinagar: Director General of Police RR Swain on Friday said peace has returned to J&K and the police would not allow it to be derailed.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the All India Police Water Sports Championship at SKICC, DGP Swain said that they were a little bit worried about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit but “everything went off peacefully.”

“Peace has returned to J&K and we will not allow it to be derailed. The ability of an adversary has always been limited. It is not an easy task to counter the fear. We are in 2024 and the year 2025 will be self-explanatory,” he said

Later, talking to reporters, the J&K police chief said that the water sports events will be organized at the nook and corner of J&K.

“J&K police have taken it as a commitment. We will collaborate with the sports department and the experts to explore the villages and cities where there are water bodies to promote water sports,” he said. To a query about the absence of J&K police’s women team in the event, the DGP said that women cops are good at policing and recording keeping. “It’s a matter of time and very soon we will have women’s teams as well,” he said.

Present on the occasion, LG’s Advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said that there has been great growth in sports infrastructure and the administration is committed to expanding it and involving all sections.

Thanking the participants, ADGP Vijay Kumar said that he was hopeful that all participants would remember the water sports championship. “There was great enthusiasm among the participants and we are hopeful that more participants will join us in future endeavors,” he said.