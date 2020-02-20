News
PDP’s Mansoor booked under PSA
Srinagar, Feb 20: Former political advisor and close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Peer Mansoor,was booked under the stringent Pubic Safety Act .
Mansoor is the fourth senior party leader including the former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to be booked under the PSA in the last couple of weeks.
Peer Manzoor, a former legislator who hails from south Kashmir, was detained ahead of revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
He was served PSA detention order on Wednesday night by the officials at the MLA hostel, where he was being kept.
“Yes, Peer Mansoor has been booked under PSA and was served last night,’’ a senior PDP leader said on Thursday.
Peer Mansoor continues to remain lodged at the MLA hostel along with bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faesal and Hilal Lone, son of Baramulla MP Akbar Lone.
The MLA hostel has been converted into a sub-jail, where as many as 34 political leaders of various mainstream parties like the National Conference (JKNC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples’ Conference (JKPC) and Peoples’ Movement (JKPM) have been kept since November 17 last year.
They were previously kept in detention at the Centaur Hotel since the abrogation of J&K’s special status on August 5, 2019.
In the last three weeks, most of the leaders have either been shifted to their homes or other detention centers.
Shah Faesal and Hilal Lone were booked under the public safety act (PSA) for three months on February 15 and 10 respectively.
Earlier, senior Jammu and Kashmir leaders, Naeem Akhtar and Sartaj Madni, both from the PDP, were shifted to M5 quarters from the MLA hostel along with Ali Mohammad Sagar (NC), after they were slapped with the PSA.
Two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention at two separate places, were also booked under the PSA on February 6. NC president Farooq Abdullah is detained at his Gupkar house.
On February 5, PC chairman Sajjad Lone and PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra were released from the MLA Hostel and put under house detention.
The administration had released five mainstream leaders including three former legislators from detention on January 16 and five others on December 30, 2019.
Save Dal Lake: Govt kicks off process to geo-tag houseboats, hotels
Srinagar, Feb 20: Jammu and Kashmir government has kicked off the process of geo-tagging the houseboats and other structures in Dal Lake in a last ditch effort to save the water body from further perforation.
On the directions of High Court, the Tourism Department in collaboration with Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote sensing initiated the process of geo-tagging houseboats and various structures within 200 meter peripheries of the lake in 2019.
According to the official data of the Tourism Department J&K, more than 900 structures including houseboats, hotels and guesthouses have been geo-tagged so far.
A senior official of the Tourism Department described the geographical tagging (also known as Geo-Tagging) a process of adding geographical identification data to any fixed object.
“This data consists of latitude and longitude coordinates. The coordinates could then be used to identify the geo-tagged item and monitor them through satellites. Mapping of structures is aimed to regulate the houseboat industry, gauge their carrying capacity, and impact of sewage disposal from various structures on Dal waters”, he said.
For the last two decades, the lake has been turning grubby as sewage of thousands of houses, houseboats, hotels and shops pours into the precious water body.
Dr Humayun Rashid, Senior Scientist at Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, said 10 employees from the Tourism department have been trained to record GPS coordinates.
“The GPS trackers will be used to track the location of the houseboats. It will be also help in monitoring the vessels and various structures,” Dr Rashid said.
Director, Toursim, Nisar Ahmad Wani said the process of geo-tagging will help them in maintaining an authentic data base.
“It will help in proper monitoring and conservation of Dal Lake. Further, the tourists will also benefit from it because they will know the location of the houseboats with the aid of GPS tracking system,” Wani said.
Adv Bhatnagar, DGP review security in south Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 20 :Senior officials including the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday reviewed the security situation in south Kashmir.
“Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, the advisor to Lt. Governor of J&K and DGP Dilbag Singh today (Thursday) visited South Kashmir”s Anantnag District wherein they jointly reviewed the security scenario of south Kashmir at an officers meeting,” a police spokesperson said.
Bhatnagar reiterated the vital importance of maintaining a close watch on the inimical elements and stressed on the need to maintain real-time coordination between the different security agencies.
He also appreciated the J&K Police and other forces in maintaining peace and stability in south Kashmir.
The advisor asked the officers to enhance their investigation skills on modern lines and also laid stress on the preventive measures to minimise crime rate.
The DGP, while addressing the meeting, complimented the police personnel, security forces and intelligence agencies for achieving highest degree of synergy and coordination and efficiently handling the internal security situation in south Kashmir.
He said there is a need to be more vigilant and cautious in view of the possibility of terrorists attempting to disrupt the existing peace in J&K.
Singh said that continuous attempts are being made by elements across the border to create trouble here.
The DGP said that J&K Police along with other security forces have been achieving good results in recent times and added that we need to continue our good work with enhanced coordination to defeat the ill designs of the elements bent to disrupt peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.
The DGP directed the officers to deal efficiently against the social crime including drug trafficking, crime against women and children and other heinous crime and keep all types of crimes under check. The DGP said special attention be paid to quality investigation of heinous crimes.
On the occasion, the DGP also asked officers to remain prepared for the upcoming Amar Nath Yatra and directed them to submit the requirements to Police headquarters so as smooth conduct of Yatra is ensured.
Treated worse than bonded laborers: No country for Safai Karamcharis
Srinagar, Feb 19: It has been two months since Riyaz Ahmad, a sanitation worker at Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), has taken a day off. His work starts at the break of dawn when he holds long-handled broom to clean the streets.
“I was directed to send my son, who is still studying, to work then I can take a day off to visit hospital. I was suffering from severe chest infection,” Ahmad said.
Another sanitation worker said he was instructed to take day off only if his wife would stand-in for him at his workplace. “We have to work in two shifts to clean Srinagar. If someone is sick, he cannot take a day off because there is dearth of sanitation workers in SMC,” he said.
The current manpower is not able to cater to whole Srinagar despite double shifts. Against the need of 7000 Safai Karamcharis, there are less than 3000 workers who have to cover 246 sq km area of Srinagar.
Chairman, Safai Karamchari Union, Ghulam Mohamad Solina said that they never stop cleaning city no matter what conditions they face.
“More than 40 years have passed since 1600 men were recruited as Safai Karamcharis’. At that time city had 17 wards only. Around 1000 people have been taken as daily wagers in recent years. Now, Srinagar has extended to more than 35 wards but the manpower is same. We need at least 7000 people to cover whole Srinagar,” he added.
An official at SMC said Srinagar has expanded to 74 electoral wards, 35 administrative wards with population of more than 15 lakh and three lakh households.
The official noted that apart from human resource shortage, they don’t even have sanitation equipment and proper safety gear for Safai Karamcharis. “We only have 40% of transport available for carrying garbage,” he said.
Chief Sanitary Officer, SMC, Syed Nissar admitted that they need at least 6000 Safai Karamcharis to cover entire Srinagar.
“New rules have to be framed. According to 1970 rules only 500 budgetary posts are available. Recruitment of Safai Karamcharis is under consideration for which new rules are being framed,” he added.