Srinagar: Since his childhood, Adil Hassan Lone, 29, was deeply interested in acting.

Such was his passion that he would spend hours in front of the mirror imitating scenes from Bollywood movies.

From school competitions to private functions, Lone used to entertain people with his acting prowess.

“Acting is in my blood. When I was a kid, my father realized that I have the skills to become a method actor. He even bought me a seven feet mirror on which I used to experiment with my expression,” Lone, who hails from Srinagar, said.

Despite working hard and trying his luck, he couldn’t get a dream break in the entertainment industry. “I had no godfather in the television industry. My father is an artisan who works in a leather factory in Delhi. I submitted my portfolio to many popular actors and producers but nothing worked out,” he said.

Rejected but not dejected, Lone along with his friends has come up with a production house in Srinagar to help struggling artists realize their dream.

“I collaborated with Saqib Beigh, and Shahbaz Mir, and established `Panin Production’. Saqib who is a singer and musician creates songs and I act in them. We have featured many other actors also and since it is just the beginning, we are committed to taking more budding actors on board,” he said.

Lone believed that their initiative will create the finest actors from the valley. “I learned acting from the streets of Delhi but had no one to guide me. Here we are ready to support our young actors by teaching them acting as well as featuring them in music videos. We have talented actors in Kashmir and the only thing they need is support and encouragement,” he said.

In the last two years, the production house has come up with many music videos, which have become an instant hit on social media. “Our songs Sitam, Roosh, Waad Saryoo even became anthem songs in Kashmir. All these songs have thousands of likes and shares on social media. We have a few more projects in the pipeline which will be hopefully liked by Kashmiris,” he said.

After musical videos, Lone said they are now focusing on feature and short films. “We need a little bit of support so that these projects are completed. These films will certainly create a difference and will feature our local budding artists,” he said.