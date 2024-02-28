English | اردو و
Wednesday, February 28th 2024
Padma Shri awardee joins BJP in Budgam

by
1 min read
BUDGAM: In a noteworthy development, the BJP gained momentum with the addition of Padma Shri Awardee Ghulam Ahmad Mir to the party-fold.

Mir joined the party in the presence of BJP District President Budgam, Hakim Ruhullah Ghazi.

“Over the past month, thousands have joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Kashmir region,” a BJP statement issued here said.

District President Budgam, Ruhullah Ghazi, expressed his satisfaction with the increasing support and welcomed Ghulam Mohammad Mir to the party. He attributed the surge in new members to the people’s contentment with the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

