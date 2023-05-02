SRIINAGAR: Bollywood is rediscovering Kashmir again.

Thanks to Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, the union territory is fast becoming a favorite shooting destination for filmmakers across India.

Official data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that in the last two years, 406 permissions have been granted to different filmmakers to shoot movies, web series, music videos, serials, and other genres in the UT. Even Punjabi, Urdu, Telugu, and Kannada filmmakers have also shot their movies in Kashmir.

Several Kashmiri artists were roped in to play different characters in these movies. To name a few, Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadda, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi, and Arbaaz Khan’s Tanaav, cast many Kashmiri artists.

Though all spots are open for filming, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, Sonamarg, and Dodhpathri are the most sought-after locales.

Pertinently, in 2021, the government launched its maiden film policy to attract filmmakers to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also created a Film Development Fund (FDF) in the Information Department for the disbursement of subsidies envisaged in the J&K Film Policy 2021.

A single-window mechanism has been started by Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council to facilitate hassle-free shooting. Since the unveiling of the film policy, a lot of directors are applying for shooting their films in Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the new system, a simple application and minimum documentation are solicited from the applicants and permission to shoot is provided within a month of the application being received. The applicant only interacts through the portal, a single point, and the clearance is coordinated from all concerned departments.

Under the new policy, various subsidies with a standard subsidy of 50% of COP or Rs 1 crore up to Rs 5 Crore is being provided.

“We are trying hard to promote J&K as a major film tourism destination. We are in touch with all stakeholders in the film industry as well as others who are directly or indirectly associated with the production of movies,” Dr. Syed Abid Rashid, Commissioner, Tourism Department, told The Kashmir Monitor.

The government has created enabling atmosphere and ecosystem to promote film tourism in J&K. “This is a core focus area for the government. We are working very hard. We are expecting more film crews to shoot movies, web series, etc,” he said.