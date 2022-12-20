JAMMU, DEC 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared the All India Inter-University Fencing (Men & Women) Championship 2022-23 open at Jammu University today.

More than 1000 fencers from 100 Universities across the country are participating in this grand event.

During the event, Lt Governor also released the Competition Mascot and departmental calendar of Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu.

The Lt Governor also addressed the fencers from across the country, who are taking part in the Championship.

This unique and extraordinary Championship is truly inspiring. It will enable and encourage more such sporting events and lead to identification of future talents and sustainable sports movement in the J&K UT, said the Lt Governor.

Contesting in a game is itself a victory and for the fencers it gives an opportunity to learn discipline, balance, speed, mental agility, self-confidence, he added.

Sports as soft power have an important role in bringing regions, nations, and diverse cultures together. As a social enterprise, sports give paramount importance to equality, economic development that benefits entire community, the Lt Governor observed.

Highlighting the vital importance of sports in the globalized world the Lt Governor said: “Sports can be instrument of change in the world and the change starts with accepting the challenge”.

My mantra for the budding sportspersons is to stop doubting yourself and go after what you really want in life with complete dedication. With firm determination, hard work, and faith, players can chart their own future, the Lt Governor added.

On the transformation taking place in the sporting ecosystem, the Lt Governor said, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is emerging as a formidable sporting power. Our focus is on sustainable development of sports, the Lt Governor added.

“Improved sports infrastructure has substantially increased sports activities in J&K. Sportsperson-centric policies & schemes, promotion of sports at grassroots level, world class coaching & training facilities have infused new hopes and dreams among budding sportspersons”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the reforms introduced to promote sports in the educational institutions and steps taken to encourage more youth to participate in sports for their holistic development.

National Education Policy has made sports an integral part of the academic curriculum. It also emphasizes that the curriculum should focus on holistic education, in which science, social science, art, humanities and sports will promote material and human efficiency together, the Lt Governor noted.

The aspiration of the country is embedded in ambition of youth. The different disciplines of sports have become the source of new goals, character building and the values of team spirit, the Lt Governor said.

Pertinently, the Jammu University has made a provision by adding credits to the students’ results based on their performance in Sports.

Prof Dinesh Singh, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi, who is also Vice-Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Council also addressed the gathering and shared his insightful thoughts and inspiring ideas about sports and congratulated the organizers for the mega Event.

Prof Dinesh Singh highlighted several initiatives of the UT Administration for the promotion and development of sports, especially in higher educational institutions and asked the sportspersons to make optimal utilization of the state-of-the-art resources available to hone their skills.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu said that sports and sportspersons are getting unprecedented recognition in J&K under the Lt Governor led UT administration. A new culture of night sports under flood lights is being developed in across the UT, he added

Earlier, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports, and Physical Education, University of Jammu presented the formal welcome address and detail report of the Championship.

All India Inter-University Fencing Championship is being organized by Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu. Participants also took Sports Pledge to play with the true spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of the sport.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Deans, faculty members, senior officials, prominent sports personalities, large number of people and youth were present on the occasion.