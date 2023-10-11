SRINAGAR: An Ayurvedic doctor was killed and seven other persons were injured, two of them critically, in a road mishap in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

They told GNS that a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK03B 1989, while on way from Deesu to Vailoo, skidded off the road and fell down a bridge.

The accident left one person dead and seven others injured, they said.

The officials identified the deceased as one Mushtaq Ahmad Shapoo a resident of Zalangam Kokernag, an Ayurvedic doctor.

The injured persons, they said were soon after evacuated to a nearby hospital, where condition of two is said to be critical.