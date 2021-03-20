On Kashmir visit, Chirag Paswan says ‘nullifying Article 370 was good’

On a visit to Kashmir, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Saturday inaugurated his party office here and said the intention behind nullifying Article 370, which had given the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special powers, was good.

Addressing a party meeting, Paswan said people will have to stay away from divisive forces for the union territory”s development, a statement from the LJP said.

Paswan is accompanied by party MPs Veena Devi and Prince Raj beside other leaders during the visit.

“Every patriot wants his state”s and country”s progress. All Kashmiri youngsters are children of India, and every Indian wants Kashmir to become better,” he said.

He said the intention behind nullifying Article 370 was good.

The Valley has lost a lot, it should not be allowed to lose anything any more, he said in the region that has been battling militant and separatist forces for over three decades.

The Narendra Modi government in August, 2019 nullified the provisions of Article 370 and made Jammu and Kashmir a union territory, which is directly governed by the Centre. (With inputs from PTI)