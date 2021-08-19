Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

On Ashoora, LG Sinha urges people to uphold principles of dignity, justice

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha holds 4th run of LG s Mulaqaat 1 1
File photo

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, has a unifying message of upholding human dignity and justice.

“Remembering martyrs of Karbala on the occasion of Ashoora.The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) & his companions has a unifying message for all of us to uphold the high principles of human dignity & justice,” Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle.

 

The LG urged the people to follow the path of righteousness, courage and truth.

“On this day, I pray for sustained peace and prosperity in J&K and hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bond of brotherhood among all communities,” he added.


svg%3E
Previous
The Kashmir Monitor impact: Milind Wagle wants to do commentary for local cricket matches
svg%3E
Next
JKRLM Tral in collaboration with Sheep Husbandry Deptt organises awareness camp
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor