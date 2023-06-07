SRINAGAR: In order to review the progress of developmental works taken up under R&B Sector in the District during financial year 2023-24, a meeting of concerned Officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Tuesday at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

The DC also reviewed progress of ongoing works on construction of flyovers and Nowgam Junction, Bemina Crossing and Sanat Nagar being carried out at a cost of Rs 34.90 crore, Rs 31.49 crore and Rs 41 crore respectively with the aim to decongest the City areas and ensure smooth ply traffic on National Highway.

The DC was informed that work is going in full swing on Nowgam and Bemina Flyovers and shall be made operational by September this year while Sanat Nagar flyover will be completed by November 2023

While reviewing progress of work on the Rs 7.42 crore project for construction of second Tankipora bridge adjacent to DC Office Complex, the DC stressed the officers to accelerate the pace of work and complete the construction of the vital project.

Similarly, the DC asked the Officers to start work on construction of Footbridge over the Kut-kul to connect the parking facility in Old Secretariat premises with Amar Niwas Complex housing offices of the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Superintendent Engineer R&B Circle Srinagar/Budgam, Sajad Naqeeb, Superintending Engineer R&B CRP, Mohammad Maqbool, Chief Education Officer, Mohammad Shabir District Health Officer, Dr Asifa and Executive Engineer R&B City Roads, Besides, Executive Engineers of R&B, PMGSY, SAMAGRA and other concerned Officers were present in the meeting.