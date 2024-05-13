First election in Kashmir without bloodshed, boycott coercion: Andrabi

‌SRINAGAR: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today cast her vote at the Municipal Office Polling Booth at Lal Bazar here today.

Talking to reporters after casting her vote, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ‘ensured that democracy in the true spirit in Jammu and Kashmir’.

“This is the first election in Naya Kashmir after decades without any violence, death threats, boycotts, coercion and rigging. Still some politicians with myopic mentality say that nothing good has happened in Kashmir,” she said.

“Prime Minister Modi has transformed J&K into a peaceful place. LG administration has gifted us an environment in which we are able to vote freely,” she added.

Dr Darakhshan said that ‘never has she seen such a positive atmosphere in the valley on the polling day’.

She appalled to all to be part of this ‘great democratic process and contribute in strengthening the democratic values of this great nation’.