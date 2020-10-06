No weapon snatched from slain CRPF men at Pampore: IG CRPF Ops

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that it is not possible to check each and every vehicle on the Kashmir highway as that would lead to chaos while as frisking of vehicles is carried out only when there is a specific information or a lead.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of wreath laying ceremony of two slain CRPF men, at STC Humhama on Srinagar outskirts, the IGP Kashmir said that two CRPF men were killed yesterday when militants fired indiscriminately at the Road Opening Party (RoP) at Kandizaal area of Pampore in Pulwama district. “The two militants riding a bike carried out the attack. One was a local militant and another a foreigner. Both will be neutralized soon,” the IGP said , adding that “Cordon and Search Operation was launched in many areas yesterday after the attack, but militants managed to flee. We have identified both of them and they will be killed soon.”

About frequent attacks on security forces on highways, the IGP said that there was nothing to worry as “situation was under control.” “We are working on a plan to prevent highway attacks,” he said, refusing to elaborate further.

Present on the occasion, IGP CRPF (operations) Kashmir Deepak Ratan while replying to a query that whether weapons of two slain CRPF men were also snatched said that no weapon was snatched by the militants. “The fact is that our two jawans were killed in the attack but no weapon was snatched,” he said—(KNO)