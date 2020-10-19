No property tax would be levied in J&K: LG Sinha

BARAMULLA: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the UT administration would not levy any property tax from the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt. Governor Sinha was addressing My Town My Pride meeting after inaugurating SRTC Bridge at Baramulla today. He said: “Recently a property tax was thrust on people of J&K. I am telling you very responsibly and consciously that no such tax would be levied in Jammu and Kashmir by the UT administration.”

Referring to the recent amendment in J&K Panchayat Raj Act, Lt. Governor allayed the apprehensions that the Panchayat representatives would cease to receive the monthly honorarium by virtue of these amendments in the Panchayat law.

“I want to inform all the Panchayat representatives that the government is thinking of increasing your remunerations rather than stopping the same. These are baseless rumours which you should not pay any heed,’ he added.

The Lt. Governor also solicited the opinion of Panchayat representatives in increasing the developmental index in Baramulla district. He said that the union government has recently amended J&K Panchayat Raj Act by virtue of which District Development Councils would be formed in each district so that the people are benefited by the developmental activities planned at the grassroots levels.