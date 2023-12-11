Srinagar: Amid reports suggesting the house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir leaders prior to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha refuted these claims, labeling them as entirely unfounded.

“There has been no imposition of house arrest or detainment for political reasons in J&K. This is an effort to spread unfounded rumors,” stated Sinha.

Similarly, the Srinagar Police also confirmed, “No individual has been placed under house arrest.”

A Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will soon determine the constitutional validity of the Central government’s decision made on August 5, 2019, to abolish the provisions of Article 370, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security measures have been increased in Srinagar ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the series of petitions contesting the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the central government declared the annulment of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, dividing the region into two union territories.