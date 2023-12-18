Srinagar: Doctors have called on people to adhere to Covid SOPs as parts of the country are witnessing a surge in infections.

India’s Covid-19 active caseload on Monday rose to 1,828 while five lives have been lost due to the contraction of the virus.

Dr Aijaz Nabi Koul, head of the Infectious Diseases unit SKIMS said the symptomatic patients should get tested to detect the type of virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no need to panic. Right now we get influenza and respiratory syncytial virus patients in good numbers. So a person who has symptoms should get tested to identify which virus has infected him or her. We have facilities available, so testing is the key here to prevent the spread of infection,” he said.

Koul said people should adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior to restrict the spread of infection.

“We may expect a rise in the cases of Covid in the country. So, SOPS must be followed by the people to avoid the contraction of the disease. Covid sub-variant JN.1 is not clinically serious,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Muhammad Salim Khan, who heads GMC Srinagar’s Community Medicine said people should not be panicked as the national-level surveillance is in progress.

“Testing is being done at SKIMS and GMC Srinagar. Right now there is a national level surveillance being done by the government. They are keeping an eye on it. People should not get panicked,” he said.

An official of the health department said they have the available infrastructure to deal with any kind of crisis ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a very good experience with a pandemic, which can be utilized even if there is a surge of cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The infrastructure and manpower are already there to deal with any kind of crisis. This time, there is rigid surveillance and we are sure that it will be controlled by the union government,” he said.

It is after two years that Covid-19 has resurged in India. Kerala and Karnataka have already issued high alert and have advised elderly people to wear masks.