SRINAGAR: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district have instated a ban on selling petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets. The deputy commissioner of Anantnag issued an order directing all petrol and filling stations in the district to adhere to this restriction.

The decision follows a surge in accidents, particularly those involving two-wheelers, prompting the authorities to take preventive measures. In addition to the ban, petrol pump and filling station proprietors are instructed to install CCTV cameras that provide clear footage of buyers.

According to the order, those petrol stations found selling fuel to individuals violating traffic rules, specifically riding without helmets, will face personal responsibility and legal consequences. Any contravention of this directive will be subject to action under section 188 of the IPC, as outlined in the order.

