New Delhi: Delhi has declared a dry day on Sunday, the day when Rohit Sharma-led Team India aims to clinch its third ICC ODI World Cup title when they take on Australia in the World Cup 2023 final.

ADVERTISEMENT

The liquor shops in the national capital will remain shut on account of Chhath Puja on Sunday.

An official order — issued by Krishna Mohan Uppu, Commissioner (Excise) on Thursday — said all liquor vends will stay closed as Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashti (Chhath Puja) has been declared a dry day on Sunday.

Chhath is a prominent festival celebrated to worship the Sun by the natives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer ‘arghya’ to the Sun God on the last two days, began on November 17 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi excise commissioner is empowered to notify dry days on occasions like religious festivals and anniversaries of great personalities of the country. Excise licensees are not compensated for dry days.

Earlier this year, about 637 liquor stores run by four government agencies remained closed on March 8 (Holi), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 24 (Dussehra), and November 12 (Diwali).

According to a list issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government, the next dry day will be on Christmas (December 25).

Meanwhile, India will take on Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final on November 19.