Nizamuddin Bhat joins Peoples Conference

Srinagar: Two-time legislator and former PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat Saturday joined Peoples Conference along with scores of his political workers and functionaries.

At a gathering here, Bhat was welcomed into the fold by PC chairman Sajad Gani Lone along with senior party leaders.

Welcoming Nizamuddin Bhat into the party fold, Lone said that it is a “remarkable moment” for him and the party cadres to have Bhat back in the party and that he will complement the party efforts in scripting an agenda for change and help navigate J&K out of the web of dis-empowerment a dignified manner.

Lone said that besides mass appeal, Bhat is bestowed with intellectual and analytical qualities and that his connection with the masses will play a significant role in the party’s overall growth and strength on the ground.

“There is a certain level of emotion in welcoming Nizamuddin sahib back to the party fold. Nizam sahib was one of the founding members of the JKPC and the party archives remember him as an idealistic young man driven by a desire for change. Nizam sahib took a hiatus from politics and joined journalism. This is how he exited the JKPC. It is a sheer pleasure for all of us here at the JKPC to have Nizam sahib back with us. He is one of those rare politicians in J&K who are connected to the ground and have the unique ability of communicating with the masses. He brings with him a deep understanding of the intricacies of issues faced by J&K, a keen analytical mind, and timeless youthful energy. The veteran party cadres are excited to have him back and join us in welcoming Nizam sahib”, he said.

Sajad underscored that the people of J&K have been trapped post August 5, 2019 and that the Peoples Conference will stand up for them in our united quest to retrieve back what is rightfully ours.

“Nizam sahib will complement the party efforts in scripting an agenda for change. We at the JKPC believe that exiting changelessness is a big challenge and an even bigger challenge is navigating a dignified way out of the web of disempowerment. The people of J&K have been trapped post August 5, 2019. And the current administration, which we may remind them is a selected administration and not an elected administration, is indulging in economic persecution of the people of J&K, as a sequel to political persecution. The JKPC owes it to the people of J&K that it stands up for them in our united quest to retrieve back what is rightfully ours. We at the JKPC reiterate that economic empowerment is essential for political empowerment”, he added.

Nizam-ud-din Bhat in his address said that rejoining PC was nothing but a home coming for him as he has played a crucial role in its formation at the very onset. “And today, based on my decades of experience, I can tell you with utmost certainty that Sajad Lone is the only political leader who can honestly and sincerely and without any paradoxes lead the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Power and government formation is not the party’s sole agenda. PC shall play a crucial role in according the dignity and honor back to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhat said in his address.

He added that the need of the hour is to rebuild peoples’ trust in the institutions of democracy and justice and it is the Peoples’ Conference alone that has got the saner voices to steer the ship to the shore and restore Kashmir’s dignity with impeccable will and determination.