Srinagar: In the ongoing NIFF Youth Football League 2021 at Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar two Matches were played on the Day 7th of the League on Monday.

In the first match, which was also matched number 15 of the League, Bandipora FA and Barbarshah FA shared a point each as the match ended at 1-1 draw.

Zahir Saleem of Bandipora was awarded Player of the Match by the Chief Guest of the match Chairman NIFF B A Malik.





Second Match of the day was played between Baramulla FA and Eidgah FA which ended in favour of Baramulla FA 5-0. Player of the match award was given to Suhail Khurshid.

The league is first of its kind of initiative taken by NIFF for providing ample platform to junior age group players. Both the MOM awards carry Rs 1500 of cash and a memento which is being sponsored by New JK Roadways.

The Youth Football League is being organized by NIFF J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and is being sponsored by New JK Roadways, supported by The Kashmir Monitor, JK Stories, Color Curve and Frisk Film Production as League broadcasters and Department of Health J&K.