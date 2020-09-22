NIA conducts fresh raids in Baramulla, Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning conducted fresh raids in parts of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and also in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that the NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the house of one Ghulam Rasool Waza at Palhallan, Pattan, Tariq Ahmad (ex Sarpanch ) arrested last year by police in drug peddling case and two other locations in the district that include Kanispora, Baramulla town and Boniyar.

Police sources said that the raids are underway and so far there was no official confirmation about any arrest or seizure of any items. Sources said that NIA also raided the house of one Tafazul Parimo son of Abdul Rasheed of S A Colony Nowgam. Police party was accompanying the NIA team.

“Parents of Tafazul told the NIA team that their son was living separately at Peerbagh. The NIA team asked the brother of Tafazul to accompany them to the Peerbagh where raid is underway at present,” sources revealed—(KNO)