SRINAGAR: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Monday ordered a change in school timing in all government and private schools from November 01.

DSEK in a communique has said that schools falling within Srinagar municipality limits shall function from 10 AM to 3 PM.

However, the department has also ordered that the schools falling outside municipality limits of Srinagar district and other areas of Kashmir division shall function from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.