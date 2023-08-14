SRINAGAR: As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanchs of Vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fisherman, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, Khadi sector workers, National award winning school teachers, Border Roads Organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar Projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year.

Four Sarpanches of vibrant villages in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort, Delhi on Tuesday as Special Guests.

Speaking to DD News in Ganderbal District of J&K, Mehbooba, Sarpanch, Village Manigam, Lar, Ganderbal appreciated the initiative thanking the Central Government as well as the district administration for this invitation. This step shows the commitment of the Government towards the betterment at the grassroots, she said.

Neelofer, Sarpanch Teli Mohalla, Lar Ganderbal, another Special Invitee, lauded the Government’s initiative and stated that being invited to New Delhi for the Independence Day celebrations as a Special Invitee is one amongst the biggest events in her life.

A total of 404 Sarpanches of 662 vibrant villages are among around 1,700 persons who have been invited to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.