SRINAGAR: In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on charges of allegedly raping a minor girl.

A senior police official told that the incident took place on Sunday, and the accused youth is currently in police custody, held behind bars.

The official stated that a case has been registered, with further investigation underway.

The arrested youth has been identified as Wasim Ahmad Parra, a resident of Sumbal. (KS)