Anantnag: Suspected militants on Monday evening attacked security forces in Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said that militants fired UBGL followed by firing on 90 Bn CRPF in Arwani area.

However, they said that no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

He further added that more forces have been rushed to the spot and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers—(KNO)