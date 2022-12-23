Anantnag, Dec 23 : Three people were killed while several others were injured after being attacked by a mentally challenged person in Aishmuqam area of Anantnag district on Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A top police officer said that the incident took place at Aishmuqam area of the district. He said that all six injured were shifted to hospital, however three of them unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. He said a case has been registered with regard to the incident. He said that the person has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the sources identified the deceased persons as Ghulam Nabi Khadim son of Asadullah, Hafiza Begum and MohammadAmin Shah, all residents of Aishmuqam.

The injured include Abdul Rehman Wani son of M Amin Wani and Mohammad Sultan Saka son of Mohammad Yousuf, all residents of Aishmuqam.(GNS)