Mehbooba, Omar respond to Amit Shah: ‘Not a gang, we are a legitimate political alliance’

Shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack against J&K alliance and Congress, former chief ministers of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti both responded to the BJP’s leader’s remarks.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah hit out at the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir with a string of accusations that included getting “foreign forces to intervene” in the issue of scrapping of Article 370, taking away the rights of woman and Dalits and bringing back “terror and turmoil” in the Union Territory.

Responding to it, Omar tweeted: I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon’ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them.

I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon’ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them. https://t.co/OrLBPAIFVn — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 17, 2020

As Amit Shah and other BJP leaders have started calling the ‘People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration’ ‘Gupkar Gang’, Omar tweeted: “We are not a “gang” Amit Shah ji, we are a legitimate political alliance having fought & continuing to fight elections, much to your disappointment.”

Only in J&K can leaders be detained & called anti-national for participating in elections & supporting the democratic process. The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled “corrupt & anti-national”. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 17, 2020

We are not a “gang” Amit Shah ji, we are a legitimate political alliance having fought & continuing to fight elections, much to your disappointment. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 17, 2020

PDP chairperson, Mehbooba Mufti too reacted to Amit Shah’s remarks in a series of tweets.

Old habits die hard. Earlier BJPs narrative was that the tukde tukde gang threatened India’s sovereignty & they are now using ‘Gupkar Gang’ euphemism to project us as anti nationals. Irony died a million deaths since its BJP itself that violates the constitution day in & day out https://t.co/LoODFZuPmd — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 17, 2020

Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 17, 2020

BJPs stale tactic of dividing India by projecting themselves as saviours & political opponents as internal & imagined enemies is far too predictable now. Love jihad, tukde tukde & now Gupkar Gang dominates the political discourse instead of like rising unemployment & inflation — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 17, 2020