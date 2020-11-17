Mehbooba, Omar respond to Amit Shah: ‘Not a gang, we are a legitimate political alliance’

Shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack against J&K alliance and Congress, former chief ministers of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti both responded to the BJP’s leader’s remarks.
In a series of tweets, Amit Shah hit out at the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir with a string of accusations that included getting “foreign forces to intervene” in the issue of scrapping of Article 370, taking away the rights of woman and Dalits and bringing back “terror and turmoil” in the Union Territory.
Responding to it, Omar tweeted: I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon’ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them.
As Amit Shah and other BJP leaders have started calling the ‘People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration’ ‘Gupkar Gang’, Omar tweeted: “We are not a “gang” Amit Shah ji, we are a legitimate political alliance having fought & continuing to fight elections, much to your disappointment.”
PDP chairperson, Mehbooba Mufti too reacted to Amit Shah’s remarks in a series of tweets.