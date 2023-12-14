They say nothing is impossible if you pursue your dreams with utmost passion and relentless hard work. The fashion industry remains the most inclusive and welcoming field where you can make your weakness your strength and shine through. Shubham Chaudhary, a 26-year-old from Ghaziabad, dreamt of becoming a model despite his hearing impairment and all odds — and realised his dreams.

“I was born deaf and did my schooling from a deaf school. Since childhood, I have dreamt of being a model to make a mark in the industry. I went through training but mostly received negative comments, with people majorly looking at my hearing loss and not at my skills and talent,” he tells us.

Modelling gave Chaudhary the freedom to express himself through his emotions and body language. He has walked the ramp for the International Textile Manufacturers Federation, United Colors of Benetton and has also done a few print campaigns.

Despite facing impediments with accessibility throughout model training classes and not having access to interpreters, Chaudhary managed to hone his skills and learn how to pose in front of the camera. “As the course came to a conclusion, there was a competition and I was chosen in the top eight of a ramp show among 75 other participants, and I was the only deaf person. That really pushed to go further,” he adds.

He later took classes from model Lakshmi Rana’s model grooming agency. He has also been a contestant of Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand and won hearts with his never-give-up spirit.

In a shoot with HT City, Chaudhary displayed professional finesse and followed the photographer and stylist’s directions without the help of an interpreter. “It is important that people don’t just look at my disability — but at what all I can bring to the table and put on a great show. I desire for an inclusive society to open more doors for collaborations between the deaf and those who can hear, and be a role model for others,” he signs off.

