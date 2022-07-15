The Cigar Smoking World Championship arose from a genuine passion for cigars combined with the beauty of sharing that passion with people from all over the world. Raahuul Kapoor, Co-founder of The India Cigar Club and Board Member and Founding Partner of Luxury Ampersand Frolics Group, Philipp Kugler, Chairman of the CigarKings Group, and Parth Vyas, CEO of CigarKings India Pvt. Ltd bonded over the love of cigars.

The trio is excited to launch this event for Indian cigar connoisseurs who appreciate cigar culture and share the passion and values of the cigar community, with a passion for Cigars and an eagerness to cater to the ever-growing Cigar market in India.

The Cigar Smoking World Championship is an international competition in “slow smoking” cigars, but it is much more than that – it is the ideal tool for inspiring participation in every cigar enthusiast. Participants compete in how quickly they can smoke their cigar, with time penalties for breaking their ash or burning the cigar band, among other things. The artist whose cigar takes the longest to finish will be declared the winner. The goal of this medium of friendly competition is to grow the cigar smoking community by reuniting old friends and making new ones, all of whom share the same passion for a shared cigar lifestyle.

Raahuul Kapoor, Co-founder of the India Cigar Club quotes, “With the immense interest that we’re receiving from our members and community for the event, we’re looking forward to welcoming cigar lovers from across the nation to share their love for the art form, connect with other like-minded people and enjoy smoking cigars slowly and passionately.”

Raahuul further adds, “With prizes from a selection of the leading cigar and cigar accessories brands including Rocky Patel, Les Fines Lames, and S.T. Dupont, this year’s competition promises to be a corker.”

The India Cigar Club and CigarKings India Pvt. Ltd. will host the qualifying round of the Cigar Smoking World Championship, followed by the final on July 24, 2022 in Delhi.