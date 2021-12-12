Anushka Sharma’s love-filled message to her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on their fourth marriage anniversary is melting hearts.

“There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency, and respect guide us always. May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kohli also responded with, “You are my world.” “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness 4 years of you accepting me for who I am every day and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing God could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more ️. This day is more special as it’s our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin ️ ️ ️ ️,” he wrote an elaborate note to mark his fourth wedding anniversary.

Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. Both shared the pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.

The Internet went gaga over the exchange of love messages between the star couple. From Bollywood to cricketers, everyone congratulated `Virushka’ for being together. “Gorgeous,” wrote Australian cricketer David Warner.