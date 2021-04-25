Masjid committees must arrange oxygen cylinders to help serious Covid patients: Grand Mufti

‘Masjids must be fumigated in phases; People must offer prayers with utmost precautions, follow SoPs in Spirit in masjids’

Srinagar: Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Sunday said that every masjid committee must keep oxygen cylinders ready to help the serious Covid patients while as every masjid should be fumigated in a phased manner.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Grand Mufti said that every masjid committee must keep oxygen cylinders ready to help serious covid patients, who are in need of oxygen.

“Oxygen cylinders should be kept in ready mode in every locality to meet any exigency or the patient who needs it,” he said, adding that masjid committees must procure fumigation machines and sanitize every masjid in phased manner.

He also urged the people to follow SoPs in spirit and to take all the precautions while offering prayers in masjids across Kashmir.

“I also appeal people to make special prayers/duas in masjids to seek refuge from the Covid pandemic,” the Grand Mufti said. (KNO)