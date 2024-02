SRINAGAR: An unidentified person jumped into the River Jhelum near Safa Kadal area of Srinagar on Thursday while a rescue operation has been launched, officials said.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that an unidentified person jumped into River Jhelum near Safa Kadal Bridge.

He added that a rescue operation has been launched at the spot.

