Budgam: In response to a distressing incident reported on 29th May 2023, involving an act of sexual harassment against a young girl (identity withheld), the police today arrested the accused. The brave victim approached the Soibug Police Post on the aforementioned date at 22:00 hours to file a written complaint detailing the events that unfolded.

According to the victim’s statement, on 25th May 2023, around 10 AM, she left for her coaching classes in Budgam. She accepted a lift from an unknown vehicle near Soibugh along her journey. Unfortunately, during the course of the trip, the driver subjected her to sexual harassment. In a fortunate turn of events, she managed to escape, albeit leaving behind her mobile phone and school bag inside the vehicle.

Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Budgam Police immediately began investigating the incident thoroughly. Through diligent efforts and resourceful investigative work, the accused individual involved in this deplorable act has been identified as Saqib Ahmad Dar, a resident of Narkara Budgam. He was promptly apprehended and the vehicle involved in the incident was also seized. The registration number of the vehicle is JK01N 5711, a Verna model.

The Budgam Police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, particularly women and children. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting such crimes promptly, allowing law enforcement agencies to take swift action and bring the perpetrators to justice. All members of the community are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious or criminal activity immediately.

The Budgam Police would also like to extend their gratitude to the victim for displaying tremendous courage in coming forward and reporting the incident. Such bravery is commendable and plays a vital role in upholding justice and safeguarding the community.